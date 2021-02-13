Rain washes out NASCAR's final practices for Daytona 500

The sessions would have provided two hours of seat time for drivers who have gotten little since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, a final chance for crews to fine-tune engines and check for fluid leaks and vibrations before NASCAR's signature event.

“I'm fine without it,” said 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch.

Pole-sitter Alex Bowman avoided an engine swap and keep his prime starting spot. Bowman's team thought it had an engine issue during the first of two qualifying races, but crew chief Greg Ives said Saturday it turned out to be something less problematic.

One of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates wasn't as fortunate. Byron will slide into his backup and hope for the best.

“I’m still confident in the backup car the guys brought us," said Byron, adding that it's the car he drove to victory lane at Daytona last August to slip into the playoffs. "It’s been fast every time it’s been on track, and I think it will be again when we get to the race. ...

"Obviously, we didn’t want to go to a backup car, but I think we’re still in a really good place for the 500. We’ll definitely be good to go.”

___

Brad Keselowski (2) slides to the bottom of the track after crashing during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Denny Hamlin, left, Kyle Busch, center and Martin Truex Jr. talk in a garage before the start of a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

William Byron (24) and Ross Chastain (42) crash during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara