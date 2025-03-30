Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rain turns to ice, cuts power in Great Lakes region while Tennessee braces for wild weather

Thousands of people have no power in Wisconsin and northern Michigan after freezing rain brought down trees and power lines
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

Freezing rain brought down trees and power lines in Michigan and Wisconsin, cutting electricity for thousands of people Sunday in the upper Great Lakes region, while forecasters said severe weather was on its way to Tennessee.

Winds topping 70 mph (112 kph) were possible for the middle of Tennessee, with a chance of tornadoes as well as hail as large as 2 inches (5 centimeters) Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.

“Have your safe place cleaned out just in case,” forecasters said on X.

More than 200,000 power outages were reported in Michigan and Wisconsin. Churches, schools and fire halls were turned into warming centers as utilities worked to restore electricity, a job that will likely stretch into Monday in small communities and rural pockets.

The Weather Service office in Gaylord, Michigan, was in the middle of it, saying on X: “Accumulations range here from a half inch to nearly a whole inch of ice!”

Despite the calendar showing spring, “it's still winter,” said Ryan Brege, managing director of the Alpena County, Michigan, Road Commission.

A different county agency that coordinates emergency response said the “ice storm continues to cause chaos,” with phone service interrupted and roads clogged with fallen trees, 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Authorities in South Carolina reported progress Sunday in controlling wildfires in the Blue Ridge mountains. The Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge fires have burned about 17 square miles (44 square kilometers). Mandatory evacuations were ordered Saturday for some residents of Greenville County.

“Thank you for the prayers. They’re being heard. There’s rain in the air," said Derrick Moore, operations chief for the firefighting Southern Area Blue Team.

More Stories

Keep Reading

South Carolina Army National Guard helicopters conduct aerial, water-bucket operations on the Table Rock and Persimmon Ridge wildfires, in Pickens County, S.C. on Sunday March 23, 2025. (Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine/U.S. Army National Guard via AP )

Credit: AP

South Carolina wildfire keeps growing as firefighters protect homes

Metro Atlanta under red flag warning for high fire danger

First rain and then fire chase people from their homes in North and South Carolina

The Latest

FILE - This June 27, 2012, photo shows actor Richard Chamberlain in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, file)

Credit: MATT SAYLES/INVISION/AP

Richard Chamberlain, TV actor who starred in 'Dr. Kildare,' dies at 90

6m ago

2 killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv as Trump lashes out at Putin

14m ago

Chair of African charity Prince Harry co-founded says the royal orchestrated a bullying campaign

14m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.