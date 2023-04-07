Rain halts Masters play yet again, making Sunday a long day

“I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, people, get out of there,’” Mize said. “Thank goodness no one was hurt.”

Heavy rain returned early in the third round, causing play to be suspended. The forecast looks drier for Sunday, when the field will finish that round before playing the final round.

"It is what it is," said 63-year-old Fred Couples, who was 1 over after his second round and broke Bernhard Langer's record for the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters. "Am I going to look thrilled to play 18 holes in this this afternoon? No, I'm a wimp. I'm an old wimp. But I'm excited to play."

Turns out Couples played only nine, three holes more than Koepka, who was at 13 under and had a four-shot lead.

On Friday, the course was initially cleared for 21 minutes because of an early band of storms. The air horns sounded again at 4:22 p.m. as another set arrived, forcing the evacuation of patrons and sending players and officials scrambling for cover.

Just before the second horn sounded, three enormous pines slowly fell near the 17th tee, sending about 50 people scattering. On the nearby 16th green, Harrison Crowe watched a tree fall and started to backpedal in surprise, while on the 15th green, Garcia stopped and stared at what seemed to be happening in slow motion.

“We were cresting the fairway on 15. We thought it was a scoreboard or a grandstand,” said Sahith Theegala, who is playing in his first Masters. “We were hoping it wasn’t something that hit anybody.”

The uprooted pines fell slowly, with two of them acting as support for the third, and that provided time for the patrons below to get out of the way. But the close call was evidenced by several crushed chairs beneath the fallen trees.

“I was talking to friends next to me and all of sudden we heard a crack,” said Katie Waites of Charleston, South Carolina, who was attending the second round. "And there were three trees across the pond, and all of a sudden we saw them falling and everybody — it was just like ants. They were, like, scattering just like ants from beneath. All three fell at the same time. And then I just grabbed my friends’ hands, we were like, ‘Is everyone OK?’ And it was silent.”

Waites said she saw one woman standing between two of the fallen trees, and she heard that a man had crawled out from beneath some of the limbs. Like the workers Saturday, Waites called it “absolutely a miracle” that nobody was hurt.

“The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority,” Augusta National said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament.”

AP Sports Writers Doug Ferguson and Paul Newberry contributed to this report.

