Rain delays play at Wimbledon again, De Minaur gets walkover into 4th round

LONDON (AP) — Rain delayed play in the morning for a second straight day at Wimbledon on Saturday, with organizers already having some catching up to do after several matches were suspended overnight.

Light rain fell over the All England Club and play on the outside courts was postponed until at least 12:45 p.m. (1145 GMT), a delay of 1 hour, 45 minutes.

However, the weather forecast said showers could continue until well into the afternoon, possibly disrupting an already crammed schedule. Four of the men's third-round matches were not completed on Friday because of rain, including Ben Shelton's match against Denis Shapovalov which was first up on No. 1 Court.