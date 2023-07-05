Rain affects play at Wimbledon for 3rd straight day but matches start under the roof on Centre Court

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
25 minutes ago
X
Wimbledon is being played indoors again on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is being played indoors again on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament.

Rain again affected play on Wednesday, forcing matches on the outside courts to be suspended after less than a half hour of action.

Only two of the stadiums at the All England Club have roofs — Centre Court and No. 1 Court.

Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men's champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery.

Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent showers, creating a huge backlog for the tournament.

On Wednesday, players like Swiatek and Djokovic will be playing in the second round while many players have yet to even take the court in the first round.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

No deal: UPS-Teamsters labor talks stall as Aug. 1 strike threat looms1h ago

Cobb government spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. It got worse
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Politics and running go hand in hand at AJC Peachtree Road Race
1h ago

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?
23m ago

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?
23m ago

Credit: AP

Braves fight, but winning streak ends at nine
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

World swelters to unofficial hottest day on record Monday then gets even hotter Tuesday
15m ago
Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new...
22m ago
Iran tried to seize 2 oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz and fired shots at one of them...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
2h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
3h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top