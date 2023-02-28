Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash

Norfolk Southern officials didn't immediately respond to the advisory. After the NTSB issued its preliminary findings last week, the railroad said that the derailment had prompted it to inspect all of the nearly 1,000 trackside heat detectors on its network. That was on top of the regular inspections it normally does on those sensors every 30 days, Norfolk Southern said.

Dave Clarke, the former director of the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee, said the safety advisory was not surprising.

“This is just FRA proposing the obvious, in my opinion. I doubt if any Class I (major freight railroad) was waiting for this,” he said.

The Association of American Railroads trade group said the industry has a strong track record of pushing for safety improvements to prevent derailments and tough tank car standards to prevent hazardous materials spills. The group said the widespread use of these detectors is an example of the industry's commitment to safety because they aren't required under federal rules.

“As we continue to learn more about the cause of the accident in East Palestine, the industry is reviewing its practices and procedures to determine next steps to further enhance safety and target the root cause of this accident,” the group said in a statement.

Professor Allan Zarembski, who leads the University of Delaware’s rail engineering and safety program, said regulators should make sure any new rules don't lead to a big increase in false alarms that will "stop trains right-left across the entire network.”

Overheating bearings cause only a handful of the more than 1,000 derailments each year, indicating that the existing system already finds nearly all such problems, he said.

"There’s great political pressure to do something now — knee-jerk reaction, `Do something now. We’ve got to do something now.' But I’m not convinced the knee-jerk reaction is going to do a lot of good,” Zarembski said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proposed a number of safety improvements last week, but the industry has been pushing to delay any major changes until after the NTSB completes its investigation a year or more from now.

Credit: AP Credit: AP