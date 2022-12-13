Rail workers walk off job to start month of UK strikes

“I have no intention of spoiling people’s Christmas,’’ he told British broadcaster ITV. “The government is contributing to that spoiling of the people’s Christmas because they’ve brought these strikes on by stopping the companies from making suitable proposals.”

In addition to seeking higher pay, the RMT is opposed to proposals it says will lead to job losses, force employees to work more nights and weekends and compromise the safety of the network.

Train companies and the government say they need to change the way the rail network operates to control costs after the pandemic reduced passenger traffic.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper rejected reports that he blocked an offer that would have increased pay for rail workers by 10% over two years.

“I haven’t blocked any offers,” he told the BBC. “Quite the reverse … I made sure there was an improved offer on the table. It’s a very fair and reasonable offer.”