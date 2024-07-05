Nation & World News

Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota

Rail cars carrying hazardous material have derailed and burst into flames in a remote area of North Dakota
This photo provided by Doug Zink, smoke fills the sky after a train derailment on Friday, July 5, 2024 near Carrington, N.D. Rail cars containing hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but emergency officials say no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. (Doug Zink via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Doug Zink, smoke fills the sky after a train derailment on Friday, July 5, 2024 near Carrington, N.D. Rail cars containing hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but emergency officials say no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. (Doug Zink via AP)
By JIM SALTER – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.

Twenty-nine cars of a CPKC train derailed around 3:45 a.m. in an area surrounded by farmland that's about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Fargo, said Andrew Kirking, emergency management director for Foster County.

The cars were carrying anhydrous ammonia, sulfur and methanol, said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. The ammonia was the biggest risk, but wind was carrying the smoke away from the nearby town of Bordulac, which has about 20 residents.

“Wind has been in our favor on this,” Suess said. "That risk has greatly subsided. Still there — as long as fires are burning.”

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air can cause burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and can result in blindness, lung damage or death, health officials say. Exposure to lower amounts can result in coughing and irritation of the nose and throat.

For now, officials do not plan to evacuate nearby residents, but that could change if the wind shifts, Suess said.

Kirking said the cause of the derailment wasn't known. The engineer and conductor got away safely, he said.

Kirking said it appeared that 10 to 15 of the rail cars caught fire. Video posted on the social platform X showed the blaze burning intensely. It was still burning as of midday Friday. A railroad fire crew was on the scene.

CPKC said in a statement that it has “initiated its emergency response plan and launched a comprehensive, coordinated response.”

CPKC was the result of a merger last year of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

GUEST COLUMN
George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden will both be tested in Friday night interview

Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta

Forth hotel and social club opens along Beltline in Old Fourth Ward
9m ago

Credit: File photos

What happens to the Georgia election case if Trump wins the White House?
2h ago

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: JULIE YARBROUGH

Giving praise that Praise House has survived

Credit: McCracken Poston

OPINION
TORPY: ‘Zenith Man’ gets late-in-life hug from Ga. town that once feared him
The Latest

Credit: AP

Judge says Nashville school shooter's writings can't be released as victims' families...
6m ago
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the...
22m ago
Kansas’ top court bolsters a state right to abortion and strikes down 2 anti-abortion...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
Hot weather tools: How to check heat and humidity conditions for today
Check Times and Results on the AJC Peachtree Road Race Tracker