Raiders will start O'Connell at quarterback when they visit the Chiefs

Aidan O’Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is assisted by trainers and Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
2 hours ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday, saying O'Connell had progressed well after breaking his right thumb on Oct. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gardner Minshew broke his left collarbone on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.

The Raiders could have gone with Desmond Ridder to replace Minshew.

