ajc logo
X

Raiders trade backup QB Nick Mullens to Vikings

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Combined ShapeCaption
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) aims a pass during the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

National & World News
By JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Minnesota Vikings have acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired backup quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick.

The Vikings announced the deal Monday and said it will be finalized as soon as Mullens passes a physical. The Raiders will get the 2024 pick only if Mullens is on the active roster for at least one game this season.

Mullens will compete with second-year player Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins.

Mond and Mannion have split time this preseason with Cousins sitting out. Mond, the team's third-round pick in 2021, threw two TD passes in the Vikings' exhibition opener against Las Vegas but had two interceptions on Saturday night against San Francisco.

Mannion, who has thrown 110 passes in seven seasons as a backup in the NFL, also struggled to move the ball against the 49ers.

Mullens has appeared in 20 career games with 17 starts with San Francisco and Cleveland since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Niners in 2017.

He has completed 64.6% of his passes, averaging 267.8 yards passing in his starts, with 26 TDs, 22 interceptions and an 87.3 passer rating. He went 20 for 30 for 147 yards and a TD in his only appearance last season for the Browns.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah knows Mullens well, having spent time with him during his tenures in both San Francisco and Cleveland.

Mullens was 21 for 29 for 205 yards and a TD in three exhibition games for the Raiders this summer.

The trade by Las Vegas clears the way for Jarrett Stidham to be the backup behind Derek Carr. Stidham had started all three preseason games, going 25 for 40 for 244 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for two scores.

Stidham has thrown 48 passes in three seasons as a backup in New England before following coach Josh McDaniels to Las Vegas this offseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
2022 AJC Super 11 weekly update2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
1h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
5h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
5h ago
The Latest
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
5m ago
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
9m ago
Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl
12m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
18h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top