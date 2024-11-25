Breaking: Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Monday that quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is helped off the field after an injury against he Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is helped off the field after an injury against he Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.

Pierce said Aidan O'Connell, who is on injured reserve with a broken thumb, could be available to start when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The Raiders also could turn to Desmond Ridder, who replaced Minshew when he was injured late in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) is assisted by trainers and Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

If the Jets don't want Aaron Rodgers back, the 4-time MVP will find another home...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Giants bench QB Daniel Jones and will start Tommy DeVito against the Bucs
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Three under-the-radar teams to watch in second round of GHSA football playoffs
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Austin Hays, Kyle Finnegan, Brendan Rodgers and Jordan Romano among 62 new free agents
The Latest
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is retiring from international soccer9m ago
Joe Biden begins final White House holiday season with turkey pardons for 'Peach' and...10m ago
Is Outlook down? Thousands of Microsoft 365 users report outage issues12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city IG office
T.D. Jakes, megachurch pastor with ties to Atlanta, suffers medical emergency 2h ago
Predicting Atlanta United’s end-of-season roster moves