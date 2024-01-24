Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco for GM job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco on Tuesday as their next general manager, passing over interim Champ Kelly for the position.

Kelly could remain as the assistant general manager, the position he held under Dave Ziegler, who was fired Oct. 31. Kelly then was given the interim title and was believed to be a strong candidate to get the job full time.

Telesco, 51, comes from the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he was the general manager since 2013. The Chargers fired Telesco and coach Brandon Staley on Dec. 15, a day after Los Angeles lost 63-21 at Las Vegas.