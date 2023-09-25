Raiders' Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, putting his start for Chargers game in question

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in concussion protocol, putting his status in question for when Las Vegas visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Garoppolo was injured in Sunday night's 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that he didn't know when the injury occurred, but Garoppolo took several hits in getting sacked four times and his head bounced off the turf on one play in the fourth quarter.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was flagged for roughing the quarterback.

If Garoppolo can't play, the Raiders will go with 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell.

McDaniels said the discussions haven't yet started on which QB to select, saying the decision will be what's the “best thing for the team.”

“We'll be hard at work having to manage that situation the best we can as it progresses,” McDaniels said.

Injuries have been a problem for Garoppolo. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in San Francisco’s third game of the 2018 season, and in 2020 he missed eight games with ankle injuries.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo in the offseason after parting ways with nine-year starter Derek Carr, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints. McDaniels and Garoppolo have a history back to when both were with the New England Patriots, McDaniels as offensive coordinator and Garoppolo as Tom Brady's backup.

Garoppolo most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl.

But he has struggled to find his footing for the 1-2 Raiders, having tossed a league-high six interceptions, including three against the Steelers.

“He scrambled a few times yesterday and made some plays and kept some plays alive, and there are some other times where he's got to make a good decision,” McDaniels said. “But that's playing quarterback in the NFL, and he's done it well before.”

Like Garoppolo, Hoyer and McDaniels share a Patriots background. Hoyer said before the season he only wanted to play in McDaniels' system.

The Raiders drafted O'Connell in the fourth round out of Purdue, and he had a promising preseason. O'Connell completed 69.4% of his passes for 482 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

