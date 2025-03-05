Nation & World News
Raiders extend pass rusher Maxx Crosby's contract

The Las Vegas Raiders extended the contract of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, the club said Wednesday
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders extended the contract of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, the club said Wednesday.

The terms weren't immediately announced.

Crosby has been one of the NFL's elite pass rushers with 59 1/2 sacks since being selected in the fourth round of the 2109 draft. He is on the verge of becoming just the third Raiders player to reach 60 sacks.

Known for playing through injuries, Crosby nevertheless missed the final four games last season because he underwent ankle surgery.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

