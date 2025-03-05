Raiders extend pass rusher Maxx Crosby's contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders extended the contract of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, the club said Wednesday.

The terms weren't immediately announced.

Crosby has been one of the NFL's elite pass rushers with 59 1/2 sacks since being selected in the fourth round of the 2109 draft. He is on the verge of becoming just the third Raiders player to reach 60 sacks.