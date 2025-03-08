Raiders acquire quarterback Geno Smith from Seahawks for a 3rd-round pick, AP source says

Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal, said the Raiders are sending the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith.
The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will seek a new starter.
Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.