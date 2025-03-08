Nation & World News
Raiders acquire quarterback Geno Smith from Seahawks for a 3rd-round pick, AP source says

Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago

Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal, said the Raiders are sending the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith.

The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will seek a new starter.

Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season.

