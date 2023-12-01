Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year

In May, a little more than a week before the start of the French Open, Nadal announced that he would miss the tournament he’s won a record 14 times and wasn’t exactly sure when he might return to play.

Nadal had said then that he hoped to compete in 2024, which he expected to be his final season.

“You never know how things will turn out,” Nadal said at a news conference at the time, “but my intention is that next year will be my last year.”

He wound up having arthroscopic surgery in June in Barcelona.

Dating to the end of 2022, the Spanish left-hander has lost seven of his past nine matches, including going 1-3 this season.

Nadal's 22 Grand Slam singles titles rank second to Novak Djokovic's 24 for the most among men.

