Rafael Nadal tells a Spanish TV show he doesn't think Jannik Sinner intended to dope

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal told a Spanish television show that he doesn't think Jannik Sinner intended to use a banned substance and that the current No. 1-ranked man didn't receive preferential treatment when he was cleared of doping after testing positive twice in March for trace amounts of an anabolic steroid.

“I trust that he wasn’t punished because those who judged this case determined quite clearly that there was nothing to punish. ... I don’t believe the sentence has anything to do with him being No. 1 in the world," 22-time major champion Nadal said Monday in an interview with "El Hormiguero.”

Sinner played Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.