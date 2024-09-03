Nation & World News

Rafael Nadal tells a Spanish TV show he doesn't think Jannik Sinner intended to dope

Rafael Nadal has told a Spanish television show that he doesn’t think Jannik Sinner intended to use a banned substance and that the current No. 1-ranked man didn’t receive preferential treatment when he was cleared of doping after testing positive twice in March for trace amounts of an anabolic steroid
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, returns a shot to Tommy Paul, of the United States, during a fourth round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
24 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal told a Spanish television show that he doesn't think Jannik Sinner intended to use a banned substance and that the current No. 1-ranked man didn't receive preferential treatment when he was cleared of doping after testing positive twice in March for trace amounts of an anabolic steroid.

“I trust that he wasn’t punished because those who judged this case determined quite clearly that there was nothing to punish. ... I don’t believe the sentence has anything to do with him being No. 1 in the world," 22-time major champion Nadal said Monday in an interview with "El Hormiguero.”

Sinner played Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Aug. 20 that it was determined the banned performance-enhancer entered Sinner's system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, and that is why the player was not suspended.

Asked about the matter in New York before the U.S. Open began, Novak Djokovic said he gets why some tennis players question whether there's a double-standard in the sport.

Nadal, who sat out the U.S. Open, said: “I believe in someone’s good faith. I know Sinner; I don’t believe that Sinner wanted to dope.”

“In the end, justice is justice, and I believe in justice," Nadal said. "I believe in the bodies that have to make decisions and that they do it based on what they believe is right.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner starts poorly at the US Open but wins his first match since his steroids...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner never gives US Open opponent hope of an upset like those against Djokovic...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is shocked at the US Open one night after Carlos...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia and other tennis players say cyberbullying is still...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Venezuelan judge issues arrest warrant for opposition's former presidential candidate15m ago
Yemen's Houthi rebels target oil tanker in the Red Sea. US says rebels also hit...19m ago
North Korea shows new drone attacking a target as Seoul and US hold large military...21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?