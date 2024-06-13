Rafael Nadal says he will not play Wimbledon and instead will prepare for the Olympics in Sweden

Rafael Nadal is going to skip Wimbledon, as expected, and instead prepare for the Paris Olympics by entering a clay-court tournament in Bastad, Sweden.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion said Thursday he wants to just remain on clay, rather than switching over to grass for the All England Club and then needing to go back to clay.

“We believe that the best for my body is not to change surface,” Nadal said in a statement.