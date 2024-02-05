Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and others set for Saudi Arabia exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and new Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner are slated to participate in an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia in October, the kingdom's latest move into tennis.

Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune are the other players involved in what is being touted as the “6 Kings Slam” in Riyadh.

All but Rune have won at least one Grand Slam title. Djokovic holds the men's record with 24, followed by Nadal with 22. Alcaraz has two, and Sinner and Medvedev one apiece.