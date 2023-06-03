X

Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season.

Nadal's spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said on Saturday — the 22-time Grand Slam champion's 37th birthday — that two procedures were performed Friday night by a trio of doctors at a clinic in Barcelona. One portion of the operation was for a tendon, the other for an old labrum injury.

When Nadal announced last month that he would be missing the French Open because of the hip problem that has sidelined him since January, he said he hoped to be able to return at some point in 2023 but that he expected next year to be the last of his career.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump 12h ago

Credit: Shelia Poole

Georgia Methodists approve reparations plan to support Black congregations
5h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: For true equality, stigmatization of LGBTQ+ Southerners must end
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels ahead of training center vote
36m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta to close City Hall offices, ban liquids and gels ahead of training center vote
36m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Man City's Gundogan scores inside 13 seconds for quickest goal in an FA Cup final
7m ago
Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid
17m ago
Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee's anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
4h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top