Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rafael Devers fans twice more to give him an MLB-record 12 in Red Sox's first 4 games

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers became the first major leaguer to strike out 12 times in a season’s first four games
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, talks to Rafael Devers, center, in the dugout after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, left, talks to Rafael Devers, center, in the dugout after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
18 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers became the first major leaguer to strike out 12 times in a season’s first four games.

Devers went 0 for 4 with two more strikeouts Sunday in Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Devers' latest mark for futility came a day after he became the first big leaguer to be fanned 10 times in the first three games of a season.

He's 0 for 16, though he did draw a two-out walk in the ninth Sunday to keep the inning alive and put the potential tying run in scoring position.

The 12 strikeouts broke the previous record of 11 in the first four games, which had been done four times previously since 1901, according to Sportradar.

Brent Rooker of the Athletics struck out 11 times to open last season. The others were Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2020, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton in 2017 and Houston’s Brett Wallace in 2013.

Devers is now solely the Red Sox DH after their offseason acquisition of third baseman Alex Bregman.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers walks in the dugout after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers heads to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Red Sox DH Rafael Devers is 1st big leaguer with 10 strikeouts in 3 games to open a season

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill key Padres' big 7th-inning rally past Braves 7-4 on opening day

The Latest

Min Woo Lee, of Australia, waits for his turn to hit from the second tee during the final round of the Houston Open golf tournament in Houston, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Min Woo Lee holds off Scheffler and Woodland to win Houston Open for first PGA Tour title

10m ago

Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record

11m ago

How close is Alex Ovechkin to breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goals record?

20m ago

Featured

Parts of northeast Georgia — extending south to Carroll County, through Bartow County and north into Fannin County — are under a Level 2 threat for possible scattered severe storms Sunday. By Monday, nearly all of Georgia will be under a Level 3 threat. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms on Monday could bring hail, brief tornadoes in Georgia

Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend

AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.