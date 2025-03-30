Rafael Devers fans twice more to give him an MLB-record 12 in Red Sox's first 4 games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers became the first major leaguer to strike out 12 times in a season’s first four games.

Devers went 0 for 4 with two more strikeouts Sunday in Boston’s 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Devers' latest mark for futility came a day after he became the first big leaguer to be fanned 10 times in the first three games of a season.