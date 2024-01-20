RaeQuan Battle, Pat Suemnick lead West Virginia over No. 3 Kansas 91-85

Kansas (15-3, 3-2) trailed for most of the second half until K.J. Adams hit two free throws for an 81-80 lead with 2:41 remaining. Suemnick answered with a bank shot over Hunter Dickinson 35 seconds later to give the Mountaineers the lead for good.

West Virginia sealed the win by making nine of 10 free throws in the final 34 seconds.

Kerr Kriisa added 15 points for the Mountaineers.

Kevin McCullar led Kansas with 24 points and Dickinson scored 19. Freshman Johnny Furphy hit three 3-pointers and grabbed three rebounds in the first four minutes but went 22 minutes before scoring again and finished with 13 points.

The Mountaineers, the Big 12’s worst 3-point shooting team, made 12 of 21 (57%) from beyond the arc, including nine of their first 11.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas could drop several spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: It's the most points allowed this season by the Jayhawks, who ran into a determined team that has beaten two straight ranked opponents at home.

West Virginia: With West Virginia center Jesse Edwards still out with a broken wrist, interim coach Josh Eilert stressed the importance of rebounding. The Mountaineers outrebounded Kansas 31-22, the Jayhawks' lowest total this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Cincinnati on Monday night.

West Virginia: Plays at UCF on Tuesday night.

