Raducanu's US Open title defense ends with loss to Cornet

Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.

She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who ended No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

A year ago, at age 18, Raducanu arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked 150th to participate in only the second major tournament of her nascent career. She wound up making it through qualifying and winning 10 matches in a row en route to becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, defeating another unseeded teen, Leylah Fernandez, in the final.

Since then, Raducanu has gone 15-19, including second-round losses at each of the first three majors of 2022.

She was seeded 11th at the U.S. Open.

Cornet is ranked 40th and playing in her record-setting 63rd consecutive Grand Slam event. She's only reached the quarterfinals at one of them — this year's Australian Open.

But she also owns six victories over opponents ranked in the top 20 this season.

“I'm handling my emotions better,” said Cornet, who actually was angered when the Armstrong roof was closed during the course of play early in the second set. “I guess I'm getting old. I'm getting mature. ... It's good because I'm 32. I guess it's better late than never.”

___

