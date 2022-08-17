ajc logo
Raducanu routs Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in Western & Southern Open

1 hour ago
MASON, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Seeded 13th, Raducanu set up a match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

“I try not to think about the score,” Raducanu said. “I just try to focus on collecting points. I’m always concerned when things are going well. I always feel like something could go wrong.”

Sixth-ranked Simona Halep withdrew because of a right thigh injury before facing Veronica Kudermetova. Halep won last week in Toronto.

In an all-English men’s second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Also, Taylor Fritz beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2.

