Raducanu reaches quarterfinals at Eastbourne after saving match point against Pegula

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Emma Raducanu saved a match point before beating second-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the grass-court Eastbourne International on Wednesday.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion was 6-5 down in the second-set tiebreaker before coming back to record her first win against a top-10 opponent. Pegula is ranked No. 5.

The 21-year-old British player won when Pegula’s forehand from the back of the court went wide. A relieved Raducanu dropped her racket and placed her head in her hands before waving to the home crowd.