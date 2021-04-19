Radical Islamist party frees 11 Pakistani police hostages

In a televised address later Khan defended his decision not to expel the French envoy, saying it could affect Pakistan's trade ties with the European Union.

The tensions originated with last year's remarks by France's president who defended as a freedom of speech issue the publication of caricatures of Islam's Prophet by a satirical newspaper, drawing condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Ahmad, Pakistan's interior minister, said demonstrators since last Monday had blocked roads and highways in 192 places, but security forces cleared their 191 sit-ins in recent days. He said he hoped the last trouble spot in Lahore, where Rizvi's supporters were still rallying, would soon be cleared as talks between Rizvi's representatives and the Punjab government proceed.

Ahmad's comments came hours after police and paramilitary troops swung batons, fired tear gas and used guns to crack down on demonstrators, killing three Islamists and injuring dozens of others. Authorities say they responded to Rizvi's supporters' attack on the police station and capture of the 11 police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

Upon the hostages' release, the government made public a group photo of the former captives with bandages on their heads, hands and arms. According to the police, the kidnapped officers were tortured by Rizvi's men.

Angered over Sunday's police operation against Rizvi's party, Islamists called for a strike, which drew a partial response Monday.

Tensions have been high in Pakistan since last week when Rizvi's supporters paralyzed normal life in various parts of the country by blocking highways and clashing with police, which left four officers dead. At least six demonstrators have also died in the violence, prompting the government to order media outlets not to give any coverage to Rizvi's outlawed party.

Media representatives have denounced government censorship of news coverage.

Rizvi was arrested April 12, a day after he asked the government to honor what he said was its commitment made in February to his party to expel by April 20 the French envoy over the publication of images of Islam’s Prophet.

The government has said it only committed to discussing the matter in Parliament.

Rizvi's party supports the country’s controversial blasphemy laws and has a history of staging violent rallies to influence the government.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad.

A police officer take position on a vehicle at a deserted road due to strikes called by the the country's religious political parties over the security forces's crackdown against a banned Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. An outlawed Pakistani Islamist political group freed 11 policemen almost a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country's interior minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned Islamist party, carry a casket of their colleague, who was killed in the Sunday's clash with police, for a funeral prayer, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, April 19, 2021. The outlawed Pakistani Islamist political group freed 11 policemen almost a day after taking them hostage in the eastern city of Lahore amid violent clashes with security forces, the country's interior minister said Monday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Credit: K.M. Chaudary Credit: K.M. Chaudary

