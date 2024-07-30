Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary sentenced to life in prison for directing a terrorist group

LONDON (AP) — Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for directing a terrorist group, days after he was convicted in Woolwich Crown Court of being a member of a banned organization — the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun, or ALM — and for drumming up support for the group.

Justice Mark Wall said Choudary, 57, was “front and center in running a terrorist organization” that “encouraged young men into radical activity."

ALM was outlawed by the British government in 2010 as a group involved in committing, preparing for or promoting terrorism.