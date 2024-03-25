Radical British preacher Anjem Choudary pleads not guilty to terrorism charges

The group has since operated under many names, including the Islamic Thinkers Society, which Choudary has spoken to, prosecutors said.

Choudary, a high-profile Islamist preacher, faces trial June 4 in Kingston Crown Court along with Khaled Hussein. The trial is expected to last up to two months.

Hussein, 29, of Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, pleaded not guilty to membership in al-Muhajiroun.

Both appeared in Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, by video link from separate jails.

They were arrested June 17 after Hussein landed at Heathrow Airport.