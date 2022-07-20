Rachel Robinson honored on 100th birthday at All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to the widow of Jackie Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass following the Canadian and U.S. national anthems. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him.

“Today's a special day. It's Miss Rachel Robinson's 100th birthday,” Betts said. “So on the count of three, I want everybody here to say: `Happy Birthday, Rachel!'”