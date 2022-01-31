Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Maddow, MSNBC's most popular personality, plans to tell her viewers that she will take a hiatus of several weeks from her prime time show. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: Steven Senne

caption arrowCaption
FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Maddow, MSNBC's most popular personality, plans to tell her viewers that she will take a hiatus of several weeks from her prime time show. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

National & World News
By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago
Rachel Maddow is expected to tell her viewers Monday that she's taking a hiatus of several weeks from her weeknight MSNBC show

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow, MSNBC's most popular personality, plans to tell her viewers Monday that she will take a hiatus of several weeks from her prime time show.

Maddow plans to use the time to work on a new podcast for NBC Universal, according to a person with knowledge of the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them.

Maddow's hiatus will stretch for several weeks starting this Friday, although she will appear on MSNBC's coverage of major news events, like President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, the person said.

Ali Velshi, her most frequent substitute, and other MSNBC personalities are expected to sub for her.

It could be a glimpse into MSNBC's future. It has been widely reported that Maddow will step back from hosting her program every night as part of a new contract with the network, although neither she nor the network has publicly commented on that.

It was not immediately clear what her podcast project will be. She has made a popular podcast, “Bag Man,” about disgraced former Vice President Spiro Agnew.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
California eyes giving 500,000 fast food workers more power
7m ago
Brentford gives Eriksen comeback chance; City signs Alvarez
8m ago
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
11m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top