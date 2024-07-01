R. Sampanthan, the face of Sri Lanka's Tamil minority and its struggle post-civil war, dies at 91

The loss of Parliament representation strengthened the radicals and a full-blown civil war broke out between Tamil separatists and the state.

Sampanthan became prominent after 2001 when he was elected to Parliament under the Tamil National Alliance brought together by the Tamil Tigers rebel group to be their democratic voice, as they agreed to a Norway-brokered peace process.

After peace talks broke down and the rebels were crushed by government forces in 2009, Sampanthan has taken the task being a leader to the Tamil community. Since then, he had been at the forefront demanding justice for alleged war crimes, winning increased autonomy and recognition for the Tamil-majority north and east, while also reaching out to the Sinhalese community.

In 2015 he became only the second ethnic Tamil to be appointed opposition leader in Parliament and held the position until 2018.

Though his mission remains unfulfilled at his death, Sampanthan has played a key role in raising international awareness on the plight of the Tamil community post war and the need for a just solution to the long-drawn conflict.

His death was announced by the Tamil National Alliance’s official account on social media platform X by the alliance’s spokesman Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran. His cause of death was not announced but funeral arrangements were being made, the post said.

Sampanthan is survived by his wife and three children.

