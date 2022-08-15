R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary

Jury selection was expected to resume on Tuesday.

The trial centers on whether Kelly threatened and paid off a girl with whom he allegedly videotaped himself having sex when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14. Jurors in the 2008 child pornography trial acquitted Kelly, with some later explaining that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in filings only as “Minor 1,” will be the government’s star witness in the federal trial that's expected to last four weeks.

Kelly also faces multiple counts of producing and receiving child pornography.

Kelly, 55, already has been sentenced by a New York federal judge to a 30-year prison term for a 2021 conviction on charges that he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

Wearing a light gray suit, yellow dress shirt, a tie and black-rimmed eyeglasses, Kelley gave potential jurors a quick wave as his attorney Jennifer Bonjean introduced him. Kelly also wore a surgical mask as part of COVID-19 protocols for everyone entering the courthouse.

Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago's South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, faces multiple charges at the federal trial. They include four counts of enticement of minors for sex — one each for four other accusers. They, too, are slated to testify.

With the New York sentence alone, Kelly will be around 80 before qualifying for early release. Convictions in Chicago could add decades to Kelly’s New York sentence, which he is appealing. A conviction for just one count of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants at the Chicago trial. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also have denied wrongdoing.

Two state cases also are pending. One is a multiple count sex-abuse case out of Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. The other is a solicitation case in Minnesota. No trial dates are set for either.

Minor 1 is expected to testify that she was on video having sex with Kelly. The recording was at the heart of the monthlong 2008 trial and was played for jurors almost every day.

Minor 1 first met Kelly in the late 1990s when she was in junior high school. She had tagged along to Kelly’s Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer working with Kelly. Soon after, Minor 1 told her parents Kelly was going to become her godfather.

Prosecutors say Kelly later threatened and sought to pay off Minor 1 and her parents so they wouldn't testify in 2008. None of them did.

Double jeopardy rules bar the prosecution of someone for the same crimes they were acquitted of earlier. That doesn't apply to the federal trial because prosecutors are alleging different crimes related to Minor 1, including obstruction of justice.

___

Follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm

Combined Shape Caption FILE - R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30, 2013. Kelly’s federal trial starts Monday in Chicago. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Frank Micelotta Credit: Frank Micelotta Combined Shape Caption FILE - R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30, 2013. Kelly’s federal trial starts Monday in Chicago. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Frank Micelotta Credit: Frank Micelotta

Combined Shape Caption R. Kelly's defense attorneys, Ashley Cohen, left, and Jennifer Bonjean, walk into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as jury selection is scheduled to begin as the R&B superstar faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin Combined Shape Caption R. Kelly's defense attorneys, Ashley Cohen, left, and Jennifer Bonjean, walk into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as jury selection is scheduled to begin as the R&B superstar faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin

Combined Shape Caption R. Kelly's defense attorneys, Ashley Cohen, left, and Jennifer Bonjean, walk into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as jury selection is scheduled to begin as the R&B superstar faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin Combined Shape Caption R. Kelly's defense attorneys, Ashley Cohen, left, and Jennifer Bonjean, walk into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as jury selection is scheduled to begin as the R&B superstar faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin

Combined Shape Caption R. Kelly's defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as jury selection is scheduled to begin as the R&B superstar faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin Combined Shape Caption R. Kelly's defense attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as jury selection is scheduled to begin as the R&B superstar faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Credit: Ashlee Rezin