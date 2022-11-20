ajc logo
X

Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund

National & World News
Updated 17 minutes ago
Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Harjeet Singh of the environmental group Climate Action Network International said the new fund had effectively “sent a warning shot to polluters that they can no longer go scot-free with their climate destruction.”

“From now on, they will have to pay up for the damages they cause and are accountable to the people who are facing supercharged storms, devastating floods and rising seas,” he said.

___

“In a historic breakthrough, wealthy nations have finally agreed to create a fund to aid vulnerable countries that are reeling from devastating climate damages,” said Ani Dasgupta, president of the environmental think tank World Resources Institute.

“This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes,” he said. “This positive outcome from COP27 is an important step toward rebuilding trust with vulnerable countries.”

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 16, Kentucky 61h ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
30m ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Facebook Marketplace sale turns into armed robbery in Dunwoody
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen arrested; man shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Dejong

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
25m ago
Ga Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 North Carolina
28m ago
Bruins tie NHL mark for home start; beat Blackhawks, 6-1
30m ago
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top