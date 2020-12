'Quite frankly shocking': US virus deaths hit record levels

Still, any vaccination campaign will take many months, U.S. health experts are warning of a surge in the coming weeks, in part because of Americans' disregard of warnings not to travel over Thanksgiving. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said the upcoming holiday season could compound the crisis even more than Thanksgiving did.

“It’s a very critical time in this country right now,” he told CNN on Monday.

The WHO's Ryan said that the U.S. is accounting for one-third of all world cases over the last several weeks and that the “brutal reality” is that holiday hugs are ill-advised.

In Georgia, the number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus infections has soared more than 70% in the past week, and hospitals are sounding alarms about their ability to absorb new COVID-19 patients.

The stage is averaging more than 5,000 confirmed and suspected cases per day. Even then, Georgia ranks only 44th among the states for the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days because infections are spreading so rapidly everywhere else.

Georgia is likely to record its 10,000th confirmed or suspected death from COVID-19 sometime this week. The state topped 500,000 confirmed or suspected infections overall on Sunday.

More than 2,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday statewide. That’s below the summer peak of 3,200 but more than double the most recent low point in mid-October.

“We are effectively reversing the gains we made after the summer surge,” said Amber Schmidtke, an epidemiologist who does a daily analysis of Georgia's COVID-19 numbers.

Health experts warn that well after the vaccine arrives in the U.S., masks and social distancing will remain vital to bringing the coronavirus under control.

In Pennsylvania, overwhelmed hospitals may have to begin rationing care and turning away patients, Gov. Tom Wolf warned Monday, calling it a “dangerous, disturbing scenario."

“If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat all sick Pennsylvanians,” he said. “They’ll be forced to turn away people who need treatment, and that means more Pennsylvanians will die.”

Even with that stark warning, Wolf, a Democrat, all but ruled out a return to the kinds of statewide restrictions he imposed last spring, when schools were closed, thousands of businesses deemed nonessential were shut down, and all 12.8 million Pennsylvanians were under a stay-at-home order.

In Nevada, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than tripled over the last month, as did the number of patients needing ventilators.

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a site operated by CORE in Los Angeles. Virtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, Daisha Graf, 34, pauses for photos wearing a face mask with a message that reads "If you can read this, you're too close," in Los Angeles. Virtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

A person wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks past holiday decorations at City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Philadelphia. Virtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, COVID-19 Community Testing Staff test patients at a site in the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia. Virtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File) Credit: Jose F. Moreno Credit: Jose F. Moreno

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a critical care nurse with North Memorial Health Hospital leans down to speak to a COVID-19 patient under their care in Robbinsdale, Minn. Virtually every state is reporting surges in cases and deaths. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Aaron Lavinsky Credit: Aaron Lavinsky

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, chairs are stacked on tables in the closed outdoor dining area of a restaurant in Rowland Heights, Calif. The vast region of Southern California went into a lockdown Monday in an effort to curb spiraling coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong