Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Kevin Anik, her husband of 3 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largely private relationship between Quinta Brunson and her husband of three years is over.

Brunson, the star and creator of the hit ABC series "Abbott Elementary," filed to divorce Kevin Anik on Wednesday.

Her filing in Los Angeles Superior Court states the pair have an agreement they signed after marriage on how their assets should be divided in a divorce. They have no children together, so the divorce should be relatively straightforward and keep details about the breakup private.