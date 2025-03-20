Nation & World News
Quinta Brunson files for divorce from Kevin Anik, her husband of 3 years

The largely private relationship between Quinta Brunson and her husband of three years is over
FILE - Quinta Brunson, right, and Kevin Jay Anik appear at the TIME100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world on June 8, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largely private relationship between Quinta Brunson and her husband of three years is over.

Brunson, the star and creator of the hit ABC series "Abbott Elementary," filed to divorce Kevin Anik on Wednesday.

Her filing in Los Angeles Superior Court states the pair have an agreement they signed after marriage on how their assets should be divided in a divorce. They have no children together, so the divorce should be relatively straightforward and keep details about the breakup private.

Anik and Brunson dated for several years before marrying in October 2021, though both have been extremely private about their relationship. Brunson thanked Anik when she won an Emmy Award in 2022, which People magazine described as the first public confirmation they were married, and again when she won the best comedy actress Emmy in September.

People and other outlets' profiles of Brunson and Anik's relationship have few details about him, mostly noting that the actor called him "the most supportive man I've ever known" when she accepted an Emmy for writing "Abbott Elementary" in 2022.

The divorce filing does not list a date the couple separated.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

