Quinnipiac beats Minnesota 3-2 in OT, wins NCAA hockey title

5 hours ago
Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night.

Quinnipiac (34-4-3) trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal.

It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011.

John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range with 14:25 left in the first period and Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota (29-10-1) a 2-0 lead when he re-directed a shot by Brock Faber that bounced off the wall into the net about five minutes into the second.

Cristophe Tellier’s goal with 12:39 left in the second period trimmed Quinnipiac’s deficit to 2-1.

With 3:28 to play in regulation and the Gophers leading 2-1, Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold went with an empty net and 41 seconds later Collin Graf — who leads the team with 21 goals this season but had yet to score in three-plus tournament game — to make it 2-2 and eventually force the extra period.

The Bobcats outshot Minnesota 30-15 and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.

