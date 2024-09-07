Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12

Nation & World News

Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 3 Texas to a 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 3 Texas beat No. 10 Michigan 31-12 on Saturday.

The Longhorns (2-0) moved the ball at will through the air and on the ground against the defending national champions, whose turnover-prone offense failed to throw or run the ball effectively.

The Wolverines (1-1) had three streaks snapped in the first regular-season matchup of the traditional college football powerhouses.

Michigan had won a Big Ten-record 29 consecutive regular-season games, 23 straight home games and a national-best 16 games in a row since losing to TCU in the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Davis Warren was 22 of 33 for 204 yards, to go along with a touchdown when the game was out of reach and two interceptions. Preseason All-America tight end Colston Loveland had eight receptions for 70 yards and an unforced fumble for the overmatched Wolverines.

Texas took control early in the highly anticipated game, turning a buzzing Big House into a quiet stadium.

After the game, linebacker David Gbenda took Texas' white flag with an orange longhorn and tried to plant it into the maize block M at midfield but it didn't stick in the turf.

That was the only play the Longhorns didn't make all day.

Texas led 24-3 at halftime and didn't give up a touchdown until Warren threw a 31-yard pass to Semaj Morgan with 1:54 left.

Ewers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm in the first quarter. Helm, a senior tight end, set career highs with seven catches for 98 yards, showing off for 15 NFL teams in attendance.

The Wolverines answered with a field goal on the ensuing possession and the four-point deficit was the closest they would get for the rest of the cloudy and windy afternoon.

Jerrick Gibson had a 7-yard TD run midway through the second quarter, helping Texas average 4.5 yards a carry for a total of 143 yards.

Ewers had a 5-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden late in the second quarter and a 7-yard throw to Jaydon Blue in the third as the Longhorns coasted to a lopsided victory with little resistance.

The former Ohio State quarterback completed 24 of 36 passes without an interception, a week after he had 260 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 52-0 win over Colorado State.

The takeaway

Texas, in its first season as an SEC school, looks like it has a chance to contend for conference and national championships.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's first mistake as Jim Harbaugh's successor may prove to be choosing not to add an experienced quarterback from the transfer portal.

Poll implications

AP poll voters can't move Texas much higher while they will likely drop Michigan a lot.

Up next

Texas hosts UTSA on Saturday night.

Michigan plays Arkansas State on Saturday.

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs the ball against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner runs against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba celebrates his interception with the turnover sword against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren throws against the Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) is brought down by Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrates a Texas touchdown against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

