Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars

Quincy Jones has been nominated for seven Oscars in the past 55 years, including best original score, best song, and even best picture. Although he's never collected a competitive statuette during the Academy Awards, this November he'll receive an honorary Oscar from the Academy's Board of Governors in recognition of his contributions to the art of film.

Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, filmmaker Richard Curtis and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will all be honored at this year's Governors Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday.

Jones, who has contributed to films like “In Cold Blood,” “The Wiz” and “The Color Purple,” and Taylor, whose casting credits include “Taxi Driver,” “Annie Hall,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Schindler’s List,” will receive Academy Honorary Awards. Most honorary Oscar recipients have not yet won a competitive Oscar.