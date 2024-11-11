Breaking: Brian Bohannon: ‘I want to be clear that I did not step down’ from KSU football coach job
Quincy Jones laid to rest at private family funeral in Los Angeles

Music giant Quincy Jones has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his death at age 91
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music giant Quincy Jones was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his death at age 91. A larger, more public memorial is also being planned.

The family of the 28-time Grammy winning producer, arranger and composer said in a statement to The Associated Press that the "intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones' seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members."

The family did not reveal the cemetery where the ceremony took place. They added that they remain “enormously grateful for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from his friends and fans from around the world. Details for a memorial celebration of Mr. Jones’ life will be announced at a later date.”

Jones died surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles on Nov. 3.

His seven decades of musical mastery included producing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album, writing prize-winning film scores and collaborating on classic recordings with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and hundreds of others.

Tributes to him after his death came from some of the biggest figures in media and politics. “Saturday Night Live,” which he once hosted, paid tribute to him a night before his service with a memorial photo in a quiet moment of the show.

In lieu of flowers, Jones' family asks for donations to the Jazz Foundation of America.

