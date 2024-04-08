Nation & World News

Quickley scores season-high 31 as Raptors win 130-122, hand Wizards franchise-worst 64th loss

Immanuel Quickley had a season-high 31 points and 13 assists, RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat Washington 130-122, handing the slumping Wizards their franchise-worst 64th loss of the season
Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett, center, controls the ball and looks towards the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett, center, controls the ball and looks towards the basket as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
By IAN HARRISON – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had a season-high 31 points and 13 assists, RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat Washington 130-122 on Sunday night, handing the slumping Wizards their franchise-worst 64th loss of the season.

Kelly Olynyk scored 21 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 20 as the Raptors snapped an eight-game home losing streak and got consecutive wins for the first time since a three-game streak Feb. 22-26.

Quickley went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line for the Raptors, who stopped a 15-game losing streak on Thursday by winning 117-111 at Milwaukee.

Deni Avdija had 32 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Poole added 20 points and 12 assists for Washington. Corey Kispert scored 21 points and Patrick Baldwin had a season-best 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, but the Wizards lost for the sixth time in seven.

Washington (15-64) lost 63 games in 2000-01 and again in 2008-09. The Wizards have three games remaining.

Washington forward Kyle Kuzma was not available because of a sprained right ankle, his fourth absence in the past five games. Forward Marvin Bagley III missed his third straight game because of a sprained right knee, and forward Anthony Gill sat because of right knee soreness.

Johnny Davis started for the Wizards but exited after six minutes because of a left hip contusion.

Toronto rookie Gradey Dick scored 13 points before leaving because of a sore right groin.

Washington had more turnovers (eight) than made baskets (five) in the first quarter. The Raptors scored 15 points off Wizards miscues to lead 42-17 after one period.

Washington outscored Toronto 21-2 over the first seven minutes of the second as the Raptors missed 14 of 15 field goal attempts. Toronto recovered to make its next eight straight shots and led 63-50 at the half.

Poole scored 17 in the third but Barret answered with 11 for the Raptors. Toronto took a 99-87 lead to the fourth.

Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) goes to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) dunks as Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., right, steals the ball from Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) looks on as teammate forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) exchanges words with Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) after they had a collision and picked up fouls during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick, right, goes the basket as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) defends during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., right, steals the ball from Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk (41) steals the ball from Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi (97) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) reacts as he battles Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler, left, for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2024. There was no foul called on the play. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels (2) drives between Washington Wizards forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. (7) and Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

