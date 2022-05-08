Queen's home movies to be in new documentary for Jubilee

Simon Young, the BBC’s commissioning editor for history, said the broadcaster was honored to have access to the queen's personal film collection.

“This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it’s wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee," he said.

“Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen” will air in the U.K. on May 29, ahead of a week of national celebrations to mark the queen's 70 years on the throne.

___

Follow all AP stories on the British royals at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Caption An image taken from the video 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen' of 20-year-old Princess Elizabeth on a visit to South Africa in 1947. A new documentary set to be released will reveal unseen footage of Queen Elizabeth II. The BBC has been given broad access to a huge archive of homemade films shot by the Queen, her parents and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. The film is being made in conjunction with upcoming celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (The Royal Collection via BBC Studios via AP) Credit: BBC Credit: BBC Caption An image taken from the video 'Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen' of 20-year-old Princess Elizabeth on a visit to South Africa in 1947. A new documentary set to be released will reveal unseen footage of Queen Elizabeth II. The BBC has been given broad access to a huge archive of homemade films shot by the Queen, her parents and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. The film is being made in conjunction with upcoming celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. (The Royal Collection via BBC Studios via AP) Credit: BBC Credit: BBC