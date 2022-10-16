Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches were moving to English, because attacks on foreign-language speakers spread across the United States in the World War I era.

“The group said, ‘We’ll talk American English every day, but we need our hearts’ language when we praise God,” said the Rev. Gunnar Kristiansen, the current pastor to a flock of about 200 families.

Within a few years, Mindekirken was the only one of five dozen churches in Minnesota still worshipping in Norwegian, he added.

That made all the difference to Kirsti Grodahl, who was 11 when she emigrated to Minneapolis in 1962 from the fjord-side village of Frei in Norway with her parents and siblings. She started going to church at Mindekirken a week later, sometimes on foot.

“It was just so comfortable,” she said. She made her first friend there, who had arrived two years earlier, and she raised her two children to speak Norwegian, too.

Grodahl still regularly attends Sunday services at Mindekirken, and particularly enjoys the coffee hour that follows the two services, one in English and one in Norwegian.

“Dad baked a lot of bløtkake for this church,” she recalled, referring to the traditional soft cake that her father had perfected as a baker in Norway. “It’s a place you always feel it’s your home.”

Standing in line Sunday morning with her two daughters and dozens of other congregants before service started, Karen Liv Mjlølhus Cardwell said her father started worshipping here in 1929, when he emigrated to Minnesota.

“It’s like coming home to family,” Mjlølhus Cardwell said.

And to have that continuity of culture and worship celebrated today by Queen Sonja and the presiding bishop of the Church of Norway, the Most Rev. Olav Fykse Tveit, brought tears to the eyes of Mindekirken council president Jeannette Henrikssen, whose parents migrated in the late 1960s.

“It's very moving that we still hold service in Norwegian,” she said. “It's a testament to the determination and sheer stubbornness of those Norwegians, and the love and connection they wanted to uphold.”

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

