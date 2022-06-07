Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow

Two specials about Queen Elizabeth II and the celebration of her 70th year on the throne broke into last week's top 20 highest-rated programs in prime time, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday.

ABC's “Party at the Palace,” a star-laden concert that included Elton John, Diana Ross and Queen with Adam Lambert, ranked No. 15. The CBS News documentary “Her Majesty the Queen,” hosted by Gayle King, came in at No. 18.