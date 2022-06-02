Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp

Former Prime Minister John Major — one of the 14 prime ministers of the queen's reign — said the monarch's stoic presence had helped steer the country over the decades,

“The queen has represented our better selves for over 70 years," he told the BBC.

In a written jubilee message, the queen thanked people in Britain and across the Commonwealth involved in organizing the celebrations. For many, the occasion is the first opportunity for a big bash since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago.

“I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions,” Elizabeth said.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.

Congratulations arrived from world leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron called Elizabeth “the golden thread that binds our two countries” and one of “very few constants” on the international stage.

“You are our friend, such a close ally, our example of service to others,” Macron told the queen in an English-language video message.

The name of the long weekend's first event, Trooping the Color, refers to a regimental flag, or “color,” that is trooped through the ranks. Britain's annual tradition for the queen's birthday is a ceremonial reenactment of the way battle flags were once shown to soldiers to make sure they would recognize a crucial rallying point if they became disoriented in combat.

The troops taking part come from the army’s Household Division, composed of the seven regiments that perform ceremonial duties for the queen. Their members are fully trained soldiers and often deployed overseas when not on ceremonial duty.

Each year a different unit has the honor of trooping its color. The 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards will have the spotlight during the Platinum Jubilee.

Thousands of people, some of whom camped overnight, lined the parade route -- many of them sporting Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras.

Carly Martin, who caught a late-night bus from south London with her daughter, said she had come “to make memories.”

“You’re never going to see this again in your lifetime,” she said. “At least not in mine, maybe not in my daughter’s. ... Seventy years -- it is all I have ever known.”

The queen is expected to appear twice on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, but Prince Charles will play a key role during the event, taking the salute of passing soldiers on his mother's behalf. Elizabeth has had trouble getting around of late, and her courtiers have been careful to keep make things as simple for her as possible.

The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence traveled carriages to Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground in St James’s Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join other royals to watch the spectacle. The couple have traveled from their home in California to take part in the celebrations.

