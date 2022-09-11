Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland

When the hearse reached Holyroodhouse, members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, wearing green tartan kilts, carried the coffin past the queen's youngest three children —Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and into the throne room, where it was to remain until Monday afternoon so staff can pay their last respects.

King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla will travel Monday to Edinburgh to join another solemn procession that takes the queen's coffin to St. Giles Cathedral on the city’s Royal Mile. There the coffin will remain for 24 hours so the Scottish public can pay their respects before it is flown to London on Tuesday.

The first village the cortege passed through was Ballater, where residents regard the royal family as neighbors. Hundreds of people watched in silence and some threw flowers in front of the hearse.

“She meant such a lot to people in this area. People were crying, it was amazing to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, a guest house manager.

In each Scottish town and village, the entourage was met with muted scenes of respect. People stood mostly in silence; some clapped politely, others pointed their phone cameras at the passing cars. In Aberdeenshire, farmers lined the route with an honor guard of tractors.

Along the route, the cortege passed through locations laden with House of Windsor history. Those included Dyce, where in 1975 the queen formally opened the U.K.’s first North Sea oil pipeline, and Fife, near St. Andrews University, where her grandson Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, studied and met his future wife, Catherine.

Sunday's solemn drive came as the queen's eldest son was formally proclaimed the new monarch — King Charles III — in the rest of the nations of the United Kingdom: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It came a day after a pomp-filled accession ceremony in England.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me,” Charles said Saturday.

Just before the proclamation was read Sunday in Edinburgh, a protester appeared with a sign condemning imperialism and urging leaders to “abolish the monarchy." She was taken away by police. Reaction was mixed. One man shouted, “Let her go! It’s free speech!” while others shouted: “Have some respect!”

Still, there was some booing in Edinburgh when Joseph Morrow, Lord Lyon King of Arms, finished his proclamation with the words “God save the king!”

Ann Hamilton, 48, said she thought the booing was "absolutely terrible.”

“There’s tens of thousands of people here today to show their respect. For them to be here, heckling through things, I think it was terrible. If they were so against it, they shouldn’t have come," she said.

Still, it was a sign of how some, including Britain's former colonies, are struggling with the legacy of the monarchy.

Earlier, proclamations were read in other parts of the Commonwealth, including Australia and New Zealand.

Charles, even as he mourned his late mother, was getting to work at Buckingham Palace, meeting with the secretary-general and other representatives of the Commonwealth. Many in those nations are grappling with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over their colonial legacies, which ranged from outright slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to looted artifacts held in British cultural institutions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after an election in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the late queen.

India, a former British colony, observed a day of state mourning, with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings.

Amid the grief enveloping the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with their respective wives, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance Saturday.

The queen's coffin was taking a circuitous journey back to the capital. After it is flown to London on Tuesday, the coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until a state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

In Ballater, the Rev. David Barr said locals consider the royals as neighbors.

“When she comes up here, and she goes through those gates, I believe the royal part of her stays mostly outside," he said. “And as she goes in, she was able to be a wife, a loving wife, a loving mum, a loving gran and then later on a loving great-gran — and aunty — and be normal."

Elizabeth Taylor, from Aberdeen, had tears in her eyes after the hearse carrying the queen's coffin passed through Ballater.

“It was very emotional. It was respectful and showed what they think of the queen," she said. “She certainly gave service to this country, even up until a few days before her death.”

___

Corder reported from London.

___

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined Shape Caption Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alkis Konstantinidis Credit: Alkis Konstantinidis Combined Shape Caption Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, where it will lie in rest for a day, in Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alkis Konstantinidis Credit: Alkis Konstantinidis

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes along Canongate towards the Royal Mile as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Jacob King/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jacob King Credit: Jacob King Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes along Canongate towards the Royal Mile as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Jacob King/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jacob King Credit: Jacob King

Combined Shape Caption People watch the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Combined Shape Caption People watch the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes down the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes down the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes the City Chambers on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 on the journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest for a day. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined Shape Caption The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption The coffin containing the body of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan Combined Shape Caption Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined Shape Caption People watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, after it crossed Friarton Bridge as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, in Perth, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan Combined Shape Caption People watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, after it crossed Friarton Bridge as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral, in Perth, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan Combined Shape Caption Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined Shape Caption Elliot Gray, 2, waves the Welsh national flag ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall Combined Shape Caption Elliot Gray, 2, waves the Welsh national flag ahead of the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined Shape Caption A man holds up a sign among members of the public attending a public Proclamation to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Combined Shape Caption A man holds up a sign among members of the public attending a public Proclamation to announce the Accession of King Charles III, outside St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Combined Shape Caption Crowds of people walk to Windsor Castle to bring flowers, in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner Combined Shape Caption Crowds of people walk to Windsor Castle to bring flowers, in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined Shape Caption Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot goat, accompanies the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall Combined Shape Caption Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot goat, accompanies the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public await the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. (Michael Boyd/PA via AP) Credit: Michael Boyd Credit: Michael Boyd Combined Shape Caption Members of the public await the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, passing through Dundee, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. (Michael Boyd/PA via AP) Credit: Michael Boyd Credit: Michael Boyd

Combined Shape Caption People bring flowers to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner Combined Shape Caption People bring flowers to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined Shape Caption Spectators watch as the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II drives on the M90 motorway as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Spectators watch as the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II drives on the M90 motorway as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prince Andrew, left, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, third left, await the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prince Andrew, left, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward, third left, await the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP) Credit: Aaron Chown Credit: Aaron Chown

Combined Shape Caption People sit along a banking as they wait for the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption People sit along a banking as they wait for the cortege with the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Queen's coffin is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Members of the public at Friarton Bridge in Perth, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 wait for arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan Combined Shape Caption Members of the public at Friarton Bridge in Perth, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 wait for arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Combined Shape Caption The Union Jack is set on half-mast at a church outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner Combined Shape Caption The Union Jack is set on half-mast at a church outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Combined Shape Caption Flowers and posters for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Flowers and posters for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones Combined Shape Caption King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, London, Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Combined Shape Caption Police line the route prior to the arrival of the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Combined Shape Caption Police line the route prior to the arrival of the Queens cortege with the hearse containing her coffin on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II is being transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Combined Shape Caption Flowers and posters for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption Flowers and posters for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption People wait in line to lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Combined Shape Caption People wait in line to lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Combined Shape Caption Neil Pollard arrives with his three year old son Bruce, dressed as a King's Guard, at Windsor Castle to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Neil Pollard arrives with his three year old son Bruce, dressed as a King's Guard, at Windsor Castle to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber