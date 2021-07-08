Queen Elizabeth II visits set of TV soap 'Coronation Street'

Actress Kate Spencer warned the queen the set's cobblestones were hard to walk on in heels, to which the monarch replied: “No, I know. I’ve been told. Probably better not.”
Actor Bill Roache, who has played Ken Barlow for decades since the soap's early days, said the royal visit was a “wonderful bit of icing on the cake.”
“She just smiles. She listens, she always has and she loves to be made to laugh,” Roache said. “I’ve been lucky to meet her quite a few times and she’s always charming, and a laugh is never far away."
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors during a visit to the studio of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after visiting the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors and members of the production team during a visit to the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors William Roache, fourth right, Barbara Knox, third right, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth, right, during a visit to the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
