ajc logo
X

Queen Elizbeth II travels to Scotland for week of events

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

National & World News
June 27, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony as part of a week of events

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has traveled to Scotland and attended a ceremony Monday as part of a week of events.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has curtailed her public appearances in recent months because of ongoing problems in moving around, took part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The tradition sees the monarch handed the keys to the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland."

A smiling Elizabeth stood in the forecourt at the palace, with a member of her entourage holding an umbrella over her head.

The visit comes three weeks after the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch's 70 years on the throne. She only made a few appearances during the four-day holiday weekend, with officials saying she experienced some "discomfort" during those events.

Prince Charles, her son and heir to the throne, has been taking on a greater public role in recent months. He was also taking part in the events in Scotland along with other members of the royal family.

___

Follow AP stories on Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Combined ShapeCaption
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is greeted as she attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Monday, June 27, 2022, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood week. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

Credit: Jane Barlow

Credit: Jane Barlow

Editors' Picks
Elections investigation focuses on alleged breach in South Georgia6h ago
Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price
22h ago
Local golf: Georgia Tech’s Aidan Kramer wins Rice Planters Amateur
3h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
2h ago
COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students
2h ago
Henry County chairwoman gets restraining order against resident
The Latest
NATO pivots to highlight Chinese 'challenges' for 1st time
8m ago
Mexican journalist is shot to death; 12th so far this year
11m ago
French court convicts 19 men in 2015 Paris attacks trial
17m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top