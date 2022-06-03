ajc logo
Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

National & World News
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family Friday at a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around that have limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months.

But royal watchers quickly shifted their focus to Harry and Meghan as they made their first public appearance in festivities marking the Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and Meghan, who gave up royal duties and moved to California two years ago, kept a low profile during the jubilee events held Thursday, the first of four days of celebrations. The couple appeared only in photographs shot through the windows of the building from which members of the royal family watched the Queen's Birthday Parade.

The pair played a more public role on Friday, walking into the church on their own, holding hands and proceeding down the long nave of the cathedral ahead of more senior royals. People inside the church craned their necks to watch.

The service of thanksgiving is taking place on the second of four days of festivities celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

The queen decided not to attend Friday’s church service after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s events. She will watch the event unfold on television as Prince Charles stands in for her.

The congregation at St. Paul’s includes members of the royal family, senior politicians, diplomats and more than 400 essential workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who have been invited in recognition of their service to the community.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is set to deliver a sermon. Cottrell stepped in after Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for COVID-19. The service will begin and end with the tolling of Great Paul, the largest church bell in Britain.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A general view ahead of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

Credit: Dan Kitwood

British Minister of State Jacob Rees-Mogg, back center, attends the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Credit: Phil Noble

Credit: Phil Noble

Credit: Phil Noble

People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Credit: Justin Tang

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Phil Noble

Credit: Phil Noble

Credit: Phil Noble

Credit: Phil Noble

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Credit: PHIL NOBLE

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Credit: Henry Nicholls

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Kirsty O'Connor, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service. (Alastair Grant/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor, England, Thursday June 2, 2022, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Over 1500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories will come together to light a beacon to mark the Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

Credit: Steve Parsons

A member of the military stumbles while on duty ahead of a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Daniel Leal, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Daniel Leal

Credit: Daniel Leal

Credit: Daniel Leal

Credit: Daniel Leal

A Military personnel faints ahead of service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. (Kirsty O'Connor, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor

