Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

The service ended with two minutes of silence observed across the United Kingdom, after which the attendees sang the national anthem, now titled “God Save the King.”

The day began early when the doors of Parliament's 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her coffin.

Monday was declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to witness history. They jammed sidewalks to watch the coffin wend its way through the streets of the capital after the service. As the procession passed Buckingham Palace, the queen's official residence in the city, staff stood outside, some bowing and curtseying.

Mark Elliott, 53, who traveled from the Lake District in northern England with his wife and two children to watch the procession, got up at 1:30 a.m. to stake out a good viewing location near the palace.

“I know we don’t know the queen, but she’s been our head of state for 70 years, you feel as though you know her, you feel as though she’s part of the family. It is kind of moving,” he said.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said in his sermon at Westminster Abbey that “few leaders receive the outpouring of love we have seen” for the queen.

More people lined the route the hearse took from the capital to Windsor Castle, and many tossed flowers at the cortege as it passed. Millions more tuned into the funeral live, and crowds flocked to parks and public spaces across the U.K. to watch it on screens. Even the Google doodle turned a respectful black for the day.

As the coffin arrived at the castle, there were poignant reminders of her love of animals: A groom stood at the roadside with one of her ponies, Emma, and another member of staff held the leashes of two of her beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.

During the committal ceremony in St. George’s Chapel on the castle grounds, Dean of Windsor David Conner praised Elizabeth for her “life of unstinting service” to the nation but also her “kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbors.”

Then the crown and the orb and scepter were removed from atop the coffin and placed on the altar — separating them from the queen for the last time. Her coffin was lowered into the royal vault through an opening in the chapel's floor. Charles looked weary and emotional as mourners sang the national anthem.

At a private family service, the queen was later laid to rest with her husband, Prince Philip.

The mourners at Westminster Abbey included U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, all of the living former British prime ministers and European royalty.

In Japan, whose Emperor Naruhito also attended, several people sipped beer and watched the service at The Aldgate British pub in Tokyo’s fashionable Shibuya district.

“The queen had an especially long history in a country that boasts a long history, and so she deserves deep respect,” said one of them, Tomotaka Hosokawa.

The global outpouring of sympathy touched the king, who on the eve of the funeral, issued a message of thanks to people in the U.K. and around the world, saying he and his wife, Camilla, the queen consort, have been “moved beyond measure” by the large numbers of people who have turned out to pay their respects.

Jilly Fitzgerald, who was in Windsor, said there was a sense of community among the mourners as they prepared to wait hours to see the procession carrying the queen’s coffin.

“It’s good to be with all the people who are all feeling the same. It’s like a big family because everyone feels that … the queen was part of their family,” she said.

Kullab reported from Windsor, England. Associated Press journalists Sylvia Hui and Jill Lawless in London and David Keyton in Windsor contributed.

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives on the Albert Road outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

King Charles III and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, in May 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex stand after a service at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

The funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

A person holding a Paddington Bear stuffed toy stands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace waiting to watch Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession, in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Royal mounted guards escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

A woman cries in Hyde Park while watching the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on giant screens, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 in London.

Britain's Prince Charlotte, left, Prince George, background, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, arrive by car ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

King Charles III attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey during her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II drives through Windsor Castle ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

Britain's Prince Andrew pets one of the royal corgis as they await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.