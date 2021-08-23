Quantrill, Indians beat Angels 3-0 in Little League Classic

DJ Yoshi invited young fans into the stands to spin the turntables, with several tunes reverberating through the crowd.

Rosario belted a two-run homer off starter José Suarez (5-7) in the first inning.

Quantrill (4-2) struck out nine and walked two. Bryan Shaw entered with the bases loaded in the eighth and got David Fletcher to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 18th save.

Suarez allowed three runs and six hits in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels RHP Alex Cobb (wrist) had a setback. ... RHP José Marté was placed on the injured list for unspecified reasons.

Indians pitcher Joey Cantillo (abdomen) made his first rehab start in the Arizona Complex League on Friday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.04 ERA) faces his former team Tuesday when Los Angeles opens a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63) pitches for the Orioles, who have lost 18 straight — the longest skid in the majors since Kansas City dropped 19 in a row in 2005.

Indians: RHP Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA) starts Tuesday at home against Texas lefty Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.97) in the opener of a three-game series.

___

